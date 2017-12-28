Sunbury Broadcasting CEO Haddon remembers Dick Orkin 

SUNBURY – The radio world lost a legend this week with the passing of Dick Orkin. Orkin was known for ‘Chickenman,’ his “Radio Ranch,” and thousands of humorous radio ads.

Orkin, a Williamsport native and 1952 Sunbury High School graduate, got his start here at WKOK.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation President and CEO Roger Haddon shared some stories about Orkin’s time at WKOK during an On The Mark episode. Haddon’s grandfather, who was in charge of the station at the time, as well as with the The Daily Item, first hired Orkin, “Dick was speaking at a Fourth of July celebration…and I want to say it was in 1947…and my Grandfather heard it and said ‘We have to get this young man on the radio.’ So he pulled him into his office at The Daily Item and said ‘I’d like for you to work at my radio station.’”

Roger Haddon says Orkin worked for WKOK until his high school graduation. Orkin then went on to study at Franklin and Marshall College. Orkin’s career took off after that, beginning in Lancaster before working in major markets such as Chicago and Los Angeles.

Haddon says it was Orkin’s memorable creativity in radio advertising that helped his career take off, “He probably became the best in the industry at doing commercials and really humorous ads. He was one of the most creative minds in our industry.” Orkin was 84. (Matt Catrillo)