Sunbury appoints Wiest, Wiest, Benner, and Rice

SUNBURY— There is a new law firm working for the City of Sunbury. City Council Monday night hired a new set of attorneys to replace the Apfelbaum Kula Law Firm, which resigned from city employ recently.

Mayor Kurt Karlovich, “We are going to be saving about $3,000 a month on the solicitor itself, the Wiest, Weist, Benner, and Rice LLC law firm here in Sunbury, its $150 an hour but it caps off at $5,000(per month).”

From January 2017 to March of 2018 the city has spent nearly $350,000 on legal fees, putting the city in dire financial strait. At one point council members said a tax increase earmarked for a new police office will go to paying legal bills the city incurred up with numerous issues.

The city council thanked the former solicitor for the work the law firm has done for the city, mayor Karlovich said, “I only have known the solicitor for the short time since I have came in this office, but I would like to thank the Apfelbuam Kula law firm because they have given much effort and overtime to make sure the needs of Sunbury have been met.”

Wiest, Wiest, Benner, and Rice LLC’s appointment is effective immediately.