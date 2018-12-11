Sunbury amphitheater named for former mayor Jesse Woodring

SUNBURY— The Sunbury riverfront outdoor seating venue is now named the Jesse C. Woodring Amphitheater. At Monday night’s city council meeting, the council voted to name the amphitheater after the late mayor who died November 19.

Current Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said Woodring was a prominent citizen and business man and he too wanted to honor Woodring. He says there will be a dedication service in the spring. Karlovich says honoring Woodring at the amphitheater was the best location, near a swing already dedicated in his name, for his participation in the riverfront project.

Mayor Kurt Karlovich full statement:

“I continue to give condolences concerning the recent passing of Jesse Woodring to his family. Mr. Woodring served in the US Airforce from 1954 to 1958 and served our city as mayor from 2006 to 2009. He was the recipient of many different awards, served on many different boards and commissions and was a prominent member and business man in our city and I would like to honor him.

I have spoken with members of Mr. Woodring’s family regarding naming our Ampitheater and having a special dedication service in the spring time when the weather warms up again and they are honored that I am offering to do this in recognition of his dedication and life achievements.

I believe this location is the best choice to honor Mr. Woodring due to a very special swing that was dedicated by city officials and his late son back in 2016 and for his participation during the Riverfront project.”