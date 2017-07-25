Sun-Tech is growing and changing with the times

SUNBURY – Sun Area Technical Institute in New Berlin is a place where both adults and high school kids can go for technical and career training. With nearly 20 programs ranging from Masonry, and Automotive education, to Cosmetology and Criminal Justice, Sun-Tech is giving students the tools they need to succeed in a variety of areas.

Jennifer Hain, Administrative Director at Sun-Tech, says most people know about our high school programs, but Sun-Tech offers something called “prime time adult student spaces, “Those might be students that finished high school, have graduated, not quite sure what they want to do with their career. They come back to get the trade skills, but also adults who want to return and pick up a skill in the trade.”

With tuition at an affordable $7,000, and a school that is meeting the job market needs of The Valley, Sun Tech is a very viable option for a teen or an adult to consider, “The health professions are very well needed, but also CDL is another huge need in our area. If you follow the workforce development board you’ll see the list of high priority occupations needed in our area. There is a strong need for the skilled trades.”

Saturday September 23, from 10am – 2pm, Sun-Tech will be having a “Cruise in” where they will be having people bring in their vehicles for display, plus drawings and food. For more information go to Sun-Tech.org or WKOK.com.