Home
Sun Tech grad nationally recognized for her craft

Sun Tech grad nationally recognized for her craft

WKOK Staff | |

SUNBURY – A recent Sun Area Technical Institute graduate has been named a national champion welding artist. Erin Beaver, a 2016 graduate of Sun Tech, won the National Champion Title in the Post-Secondary Welding Sculpture Competition in Kentucky.

Beaver spent nearly 300 hours and almost 6 months planning and welding her sculpture of a wolf, which stands approximately 18 inches tall and weighs 62 pounds.  We’ll hear more about Erin and an update on the Sun Tech school, on an upcoming WKOK Sunrise interview.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff