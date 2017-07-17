Sun Tech grad nationally recognized for her craft

SUNBURY – A recent Sun Area Technical Institute graduate has been named a national champion welding artist. Erin Beaver, a 2016 graduate of Sun Tech, won the National Champion Title in the Post-Secondary Welding Sculpture Competition in Kentucky.

Beaver spent nearly 300 hours and almost 6 months planning and welding her sculpture of a wolf, which stands approximately 18 inches tall and weighs 62 pounds. We’ll hear more about Erin and an update on the Sun Tech school, on an upcoming WKOK Sunrise interview.