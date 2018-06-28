SUN Habitat to dedicate home to Milton family

MILTON– S.U.N Habitat for Humanity will be dedicating a home in Milton this week. The Phillips family will be the new owners of the home. Habitat invites everyone to attend the dedication ceremony at 520 Columbia Ave. Thursday at 6pm.

The organization says, using donated funding, material donations and volunteer labor, this is the 33nd home S.U.N Habitat for Humanity has completed. The Phillips family has completed their 350 hours of sweat equity on this home and will also volunteer to help on future builds as part of their commitments to the program. The project is financed through a 0% 30 year mortgage loan through Habitat.

They are also looking for families for their Mt. Carmel home. That house was donated and they are seeking a local qualified family. Anyone interested can contact SUN Habitat at 570-847-0406.