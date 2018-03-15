Sun Habitat for Humanity asks for your help in Raise the Region

SUNBURY – You can help a Valley non-profit continue to help give Valley families a better place to live. Snyder-Union-Northumberland Habitat for Humanity is asking for your donation in this year’s Raise the Region Campaign. The long-time non-profit helps eligible Valley families find affordable housing.

Christian Schlieder, President of SUN Habitat for Humanity, “We provide a zero-percent interest, 30-year mortgage. Our families need to be able to support that. Either they or family members and/or friends, as well as contribute to the following project.”

In addition, a credit, financial and other background checks are conducted, then appointed families are chosen by the organization’s board.

Schlieder says donations are always needed, especially through the Raise the Region campaign. He explains how to donate to the organization for this year, “Go to the Raise the Region site (raisetheregion.org) and select SUN Habitat for Humanity. It is very important you select SUN Habitat…there is another group there.”

You can hear more about SUN Habitat and its mission during a WKOK Sunrise episode next week.