Suit against former chief dismissed

SUNBURY– A defamation lawsuit against the former Sunbury Police chief has been dismissed after allegations were filed against him by the lead suspect in the Barbara Miller cold case homicide investigation. Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor issued an order dismissing all claims against the former chief filed by Joseph Walter “Mike” Egan, who Miller named in court documents as the lead suspect when he reopened a murder investigation from 1989.

The 30-year-old woman vanished in July 1989 and was reported missing to Sunbury police by Egan. Miller’s attorney, Matthew Clayberger of Harrisburg, declined comment, noting he had not received a copy of the order yet. Chief Miller is not related to Barbara Miller. Egan has not been charged with any crimes.