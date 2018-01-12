Suicidal man threatens woman, police

MIFFLINBURG – A Mifflinburg man is in custody after threatening to shoot a woman and at police.

Mifflinburg police say the incident occurred Thursday just after 8 p.m. Police say they first received a report of a suicidal male in the home, identified as 49-year-old Gerald Schreck of Mifflinburg.

Initial reports also said Schreck had threatened to shoot a woman in the head who inside the home and he threatened to shoot all responders as well.

After a two and a half standoff with police, Schreck finally surrendered to officers without further incident. Schreck was taken to Geisinger for an evaluation and will be charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, along with counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and terroristic threats.

Mifflinburg police were assisted by Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Milton and Selinsgrove state police, Mifflinburg ambulance and Evangelical Hospital paramedics. (Matt Catrillo)