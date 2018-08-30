Substance exposure at PA & Ohio state prisons: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/30/18

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — A doctor says symptoms exhibited by patients treated for drug exposure at an Ohio prison are consistent with exposure to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. Dr. Kirk Tucker of Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe says an inmate was unconscious and not breathing on his own when admitted to the hospital Wednesday but was expected to be fine.

Tucker says most other patients experienced nausea, sweating, numbness and drowsiness. He says the sickest individuals were those who responded to the inmate’s bedside. The state patrol says nearly 30 people, among them prison guards, nurses and the inmate, were treated after the exposure, which is under investigation.

Pennsylvania’s state prisons are on lockdown after employees at ten prisons in recent weeks required treatment from exposure to a yet-unidentified substance described in some cases as a liquid synthetic drug. The Department of Corrections announced the step Wednesday, the same day two guards at Somerset state prison and several guards and medical staff at Albion state prison reporting feeling ill.

Pennsylvania is now reporting 29 employees getting sickened starting Aug. 6 in ten western and central prisons. Symptoms include dizziness, lightheadedness, nausea and skin tingling. The department says it doesn’t know how long the lockdown will last. In the meantime, it’s suspending prison visits, closing mailrooms to non-legal mail, using extra caution with newly arrived inmates and requiring all employees to use gloves and other protective equipment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania Senate responded Wednesday to a sweeping grand jury report on the sexual abuse of children by Roman Catholic clergy by saying he opposes legislation to retroactively loosen time limits on lawsuits by the victims. Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati said such a change would violate the state constitution, and although he would support amending it, that is “an extended process and has no absolute certainty.”

It is a change in state law that bishops have successfully fought in recent years even as a handful of other states have opened such windows to let victims sue the church, raising the prospect of massive payouts. Instead, Scarnati said, the church should set aside money to pay victims through a fund administered by a neutral third party to ensure fairness and objectivity. “The church needs to establish a victim compensation fund this year, to make restitutions to its victims,” Scarnati said in a statement. “Monies should also be utilized to prevent abuse from happening in the future.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives learned Wednesday he will not have to pay about $110,000 in restitution for his conviction six years ago for using staff to campaign on state time. A county judge resentenced Bill DeWeese after an appeals court threw out the repayment because the government can’t be a victim for restitution purposes. The attorney general’s office had asked the judge to re-impose the restitution.

The judge said DeWeese, 68, has apparently forfeited his government pension, estimated to have been worth several million dollars, far more than the estimated cost of his crimes. The judge also said he would convert $25,000 in fines into a civil judgment. DeWeese, a Democrat from southwestern Pennsylvania, served nearly two years in state prison after being convicted of conspiracy, conflict of interest and theft. He rose during nearly three decades in the General Assembly to positions of considerable power, including Democratic floor leader and, for a short time, House speaker.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio-based energy company is closing its last coal-fired power plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania. FirstEnergy Solutions said Wednesday it plans to shut down its remaining four coal plants by 2022. The three Ohio plants are on the Ohio River in Stratton. Its last Pennsylvania coal plant is in Shippingport. The company says it can’t compete in the regional wholesale markets that are managed by PJM Interconnection.

FES Generation Companies and Chief Nuclear Officer Donald Moul said in a statement the decision was difficult. Moul added that coal and nuclear power plants are losing out to cheaper energy sources like electricity and natural gas. FirstEnergy announced earlier this year it would shut down its three nuclear plants.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Enquirer has long explained its support for Donald Trump as a business decision based on the president’s popularity among its readers. But private financial documents and circulation figures obtained by The Associated Press show that the tabloid’s business was declining even as it published stories attacking Trump’s political foes and, prosecutors claim, helped suppress stories about his alleged sexual affairs.

The Enquirer’s privately held parent company, American Media Inc., lost $72 million for the year ending in March, the records obtained by the AP show. And despite AMI chairman David Pecker’s claims that the Enquirer’s heavy focus on Trump sells magazines, the documents show that the Enquirer’s average weekly circulation fell by 18 percent to 265,000 in its 2018 fiscal year from the same period the year before — the greatest percentage loss of any AMI-owned publication. The slide follows the Enquirer’s 15 percent circulation loss for the previous 12 months, a span that included the presidential election.

CHICAGO (AP) – Kanye West apologized Wednesday on a Chicago radio station for calling slavery a “choice,” and he broke down on air over an old friend. “I don’t know if I properly apologized for how that slave comment made people feel, so I want to take this moment right now to say that I’m sorry for hurting, I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment,” West told 107.5 WGCI radio in his hometown.

“And I’m sorry for people who felt let down by that moment, and also I appreciate you guys giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through and what led me to that,” he said. West also addressed a question that left him speechless on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” about why he feels President Donald Trump cares about black people. He later tweeted he wasn’t stumped by the question and didn’t much appreciate how the show cut awkwardly to a commercial break after his extra-long pause.

He said he was just carefully considering his answer.

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon swapped insults and clashed over policy Wednesday in their only scheduled debate before the Sept. 13 Democratic primary. While the testy, hourlong exchange at Hofstra University featured plenty of interruptions and insults, neither candidate landed the political equivalent of a knockout blow likely to significantly alter the race.

Cuomo did make news during the debate, saying in response to a question about his political future that he plans to serve a full four years and will not run for president if elected to a third term. Cuomo had been considered a potential presidential contender. Nixon, a longtime liberal activist, went after the incumbent early in the debate, calling Cuomo corrupt and a liar. She accused him of empowering Republicans in Albany and not doing enough to address political corruption, income inequality or New York City’s aging subways.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The “Top Gun” sequel is going to take a little longer to land in theaters. Paramount Pictures says Wednesday that “Top Gun: Maverick” is being pushed back a year to a June 26, 2020 theatrical release. The Tom Cruise-starrer is in production and had been previously set to fly into theaters next summer.

The studio has also set a May 15, 2020 release date for a sequel to John Krasinski’s breakout creature thriller “A Quiet Place.” Kraskinsi is writing the follow-up, but no director has been set.

COLOMA, Mich. (AP) — Former classmates reunited in Michigan to uncover a time capsule buried 30 years ago. The result? They couldn’t find it. The seven classmates and two teachers spent two hours Sunday digging outside Coloma Junior High in southwestern Michigan. Tracy Gilmer said she remembers putting a Michael Jackson cassette in the box in 1988, along with assignments from an accelerated writing-and-reasoning program, including a fictional country. “We had our own constitution and I actually sewed a flag for our country. I think the flag is in” the time capsule, she told The Herald-Palladium .

A teacher, Sandi Sanders, said information about the capsule was filed away but lost. Some wonder if rebellious classmates dug it up. “We are all kind of in the dark trying to remember what was in it and where it is,” Sanders said. Coloma Superintendent Dave Ehlers said the box may have been unearthed earlier when work was performed to alleviate flooding behind the school. The group might use a different metal detector and keep hunting. “It was an English class,” Sanders said. “We didn’t know how to measure.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Google Maps isn’t waiting for the Senate. Lawmakers are debating a proposal to rename a Senate office building after the late Sen. John McCain, but Google Maps already displays “McCain Senate Office Building” on its website. A search for “Russell Senate Office Building” directs users to the same building. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer proposed renaming the Russell building in McCain’s honor after the Arizona Republican died Saturday from brain cancer.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’ll form a bipartisan panel to solicit ideas on ways to honor McCain. Google said Wednesday it was working to fix the problem. The company said in a statement it empowers people to contribute local knowledge “but we recognize that there may be occasional inaccuracies or premature changes suggested by users.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carlos Santana hit a grand slam and Jose Bautista had the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to an 8-6 victory over the Washington Nationals. Roman Quinn tripled and had hree hits for the Phillies, who entered 4 1/2 games behind the Braves in the NL East. The Phillies play on Newsradio 1070 AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com.

LOUIS (AP) — Trevor Williams pitched six strong innings, Starling Marte had an RBI single in the sixth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0. Williams gave up three hits and struck out a career-high eight. . He has allowed just four earned runs over his last eight starts and improved to 5-2 with 0.75 ERA during that stretch. He has a major-league best eight starts of at least five innings without allowing a run.

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Diego 8 Seattle 3

Final Boston 14 Miami 6

Final Tampa Bay 8 Atlanta 5

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Texas 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 5 Oakland 4

Final Kansas City 9 Detroit 2

Final Baltimore 10 Toronto 5

Final Chi White Sox 4 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Minnesota 4 Cleveland 3

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 2 N-Y Mets 1, 11 Innings

Final N-Y Mets 10 Chi Cubs 3

Final Philadelphia 8 Washington 6

Final Milwaukee 13 Cincinnati 12, 10 Innings

Final Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 0

Final Arizona 3 San Francisco 1

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Miami at Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Jets at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

New England at N-Y Giants 7:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati 7:00 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City 8:30 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle 10:00 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco 10:00 p.m.

Denver at Arizona 10:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final New York 1 Houston 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota at Cleveland 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland 10:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis 7:15 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(21) UCF at UConn 7:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Miami at Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Jets at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

New England at N-Y Giants 7:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati 7:00 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City 8:30 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle 10:00 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco 10:00 p.m.

Denver at Arizona 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.