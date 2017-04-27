Subaru Superstore expansion coming to Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – A major construction project will get underway at W&L Subaru in Northumberland. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for a $9.2-million state-of-the-art auto dealership expansion project. The dealership will be located in Point Township, a mile down the road from their current location where they have been since 1965.

The new site is 43,000 square feet and will double the capabilities of W&L Subaru’s current service options. W&L plans to bring on as many as three dozen new employees when the expansion is complete, bringing their total to about 100 workers. W&L Subaru, a family run company, is owned by Bob Long and Andy Long serves as general manager. (Ali Stevens)