SU Speaker: Use comic books and movies to teach economic theory

SELINSGROVE – It’s more effective for teachers, to teach economics, by using comic books and movies. So said Dr. Brian O’Roark, co-director of the Leonard M. Kokkila Center for Economic Education at Robert Morris University, in an interview on WKOK Monday. He’s considered an expert at teaching economics to educators. He’ll be at Isaacs Auditorium at Susquehanna University tonight at 7:30pm.

Dr. O’Roark will discuss how to we can use comic books and the movies, “Divergent” and “Hunger Games” as economic teaching tools, “So we see the main characters and they’re suffering because they don’t have the basic necessities of life as a result of a catechistic event. They have to resort to extreme measures. And taken to an extreme, that’s kind of what we’re dealing with when we deal with economics.”

Another part of Dr. O’Roark’s message says Pennsylvania is behind the times in teaching economics. He says all state high schools should have an economics requirement for students, “There’s such a lack of understanding of people my age, and I think that starts back in high school. I think we need to help students understand that and if we can create an environment in which teachers have an incentive to teach those kinds of topics in their classrooms.”

You can hear more from Dr. O’Roark’s WKOK Sunrise interview at WKOK.com. (Matt Catrillo)