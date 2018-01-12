SU, Selinsgrove borough police conducting training exercise this weekend

SELINSGROVE – Don’t be alarmed if you see police activity at Susquehanna University this weekend. According to a news release, the Susquehanna University Department of Public Safety and Selinsgrove Police Department will be conducting joint training exercises.

The lawmen will be focused on emergency response to potential serious incidents at SU. The activities will take place this Saturday and Sunday. Local community members may see police activity near the campus.

Exercises are not open to the public. Anyone with any concerns can call SU’s Department of Public Safety at 570-372-4444. (Matt Catrillo)