SU President says hate communication not welcome

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green is continuing to speak out against ‘hate-mongering’ across campus. Last week hate posters were found across campus, including against police. The university doesn’t know if they’re coming from current students or persons outside campus.

Either way Dr. Green says it won’t be tolerated and if it’s coming from current students, they can leave with a full refund, “If it is unfortunate that the people responsible for these various acts of hate communication are currently members of our community, they’ve clearly signed on to a group who’s creed is different than ours, and encourage them to consider separating from the university.”

There’s also been growing tension on campus with the scheduled appearance of conservative commentator Ben Shapiro March 20. That’s led to anticipated protests from what Green calls the ‘non-campus’ group “Susquehanna Rising.”

Dr. Green says it was the College Republicans and Democrats who scheduled controversial speakers, “They talked to each other about their desire to have an opportunity in engaging and conversations around ideological differences to bring speakers to campus that represented different places on the spectrum of political ideology.”

Former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell is scheduled to speak at SU April 11.