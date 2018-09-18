SU Honors undefeated 1983 team

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University inducted the first selection of honorees into its Football Ring of Honor during Saturday’s game between the River Hawks and Muhlenburg.

The Football Ring of Honor recognizes the accomplishments of players, coaches, administrators and staff involved with Susquehanna football over the years. Inductees included Dick Purnell, Lou Santangelo, and the undefeated 1983 team.

Head coach Tom Perkovich said he was excited to begin a new process to honor and recognize the great players, teams and coaches that have been a part of the Susquehanna football family. The 1983 team compiled an 8-0-1 season. A full listing of inductees can be found below.

Amos Alonzo Stagg Sr., Amos Alonzo Stagg Jr., Jim Garret, and Bob Pittello were inducted posthumously. Team members Amos Alonzo Stagg Jr., Jim Garret, and Bob Pittelo were inducted posthumously.