SU graphic design student win big a district competition

SELINSGROVE—Susquehanna University graphic design students made out very well at the American Advertising Federation’s Greater Frederick ADDY Awards ceremony. The university says the students won twenty- six of the 38 ADDY’s awarded, including Best in Show.
Mark Fertig, chair of the Department of Art at Susquehanna says, “Their success speaks to the impressive talent we have at Susquehanna and the education they are receiving here.” Junior, Alyssa Rogers of Yardley, Pa won Best of Show and a gold ADDY for her Queen City Café branding campaign. Winners included two SU students from Danville, Remy Perez, a senior and Gunner Feldmann, who is a junior.
The full is of award winners:
- Yu Zha, senior, Nanjing, China, two gold ADDYs, film noir festival program and theater poster for Into the Woods; three silver ADDYs, Besso’s stationery package, Visit Las Vegas travel ad campaign and Dieter Rams website
- Yaling Yu, China, two gold ADDYs, theater poster for Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman and Miss Dior advertising photography; silver ADDY, Perfect Crime stationery package
- Remy Perez, senior, Danville, Pa., gold ADDY, Zest Cleaning identity package; silver ADDY, theater poster for Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins
- Amy Couch, junior, Plainville, Conn., silver, theater poster for NO EXIT
- Michaella Currie, senior, West Grove, Pa., silver, “High” Society illustration
- Kelly Eidbo, junior, Meadville, Pa., silver, Pen & Porter Brewery packaging
- Valorie Erikson, junior, Doylestown, Pa., silver, Expedition Smokehouse logo
- Gunner Feldmann, junior, Danville, Pa., gold, Ultimate Rivalry DVD packaging
- Katie Grim, junior, Windsor, Pa., silver, Fort Yukon Beer variety sampler
- LeighAnn Miller, junior, Wyalusing, Pa., gold, Native Market logo
- Ashley Porter, junior, Bedford, N.H., silver, Authentic West seed packets
- Christiana Straub, junior, Milford, N.J., silver, Ten In One Beer packaging
- Rebecca Wilson, junior, Warrington, Pa., silver, Darn Good Chips packaging
- Annie Wise, junior, Lititz, Pa., silver, Darn Good Chips packaging
- Jennifer Workoff, junior, Coplay, Pa., silver, Mt. Rainier Bar & Grille packaging
- Ashley Van Dyken, junior, Hillsdale, N.J., silver, Tectonic Coffee packaging
The district level competition includes students from Delaware, Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. (Sarah Benek)