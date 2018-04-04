SU graphic design student win big a district competition

SELINSGROVE—Susquehanna University graphic design students made out very well at the American Advertising Federation’s Greater Frederick ADDY Awards ceremony. The university says the students won twenty- six of the 38 ADDY’s awarded, including Best in Show.

Mark Fertig, chair of the Department of Art at Susquehanna says, “Their success speaks to the impressive talent we have at Susquehanna and the education they are receiving here.” Junior, Alyssa Rogers of Yardley, Pa won Best of Show and a gold ADDY for her Queen City Café branding campaign. Winners included two SU students from Danville, Remy Perez, a senior and Gunner Feldmann, who is a junior.

The full is of award winners:

Yu Zha, senior, Nanjing, China, two gold ADDYs, film noir festival program and theater poster for Into the Woods; three silver ADDYs, Besso’s stationery package, Visit Las Vegas travel ad campaign and Dieter Rams website

Yaling Yu, China, two gold ADDYs, theater poster for Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman and Miss Dior advertising photography; silver ADDY, Perfect Crime stationery package

Remy Perez, senior, Danville, Pa., gold ADDY, Zest Cleaning identity package; silver ADDY, theater poster for Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins

Amy Couch, junior, Plainville, Conn., silver, theater poster for NO EXIT

Michaella Currie, senior, West Grove, Pa., silver, “High” Society illustration

Kelly Eidbo, junior, Meadville, Pa., silver, Pen & Porter Brewery packaging

Valorie Erikson, junior, Doylestown, Pa., silver, Expedition Smokehouse logo

Gunner Feldmann, junior, Danville, Pa., gold, Ultimate Rivalry DVD packaging

Katie Grim, junior, Windsor, Pa., silver, Fort Yukon Beer variety sampler

LeighAnn Miller, junior, Wyalusing, Pa., gold, Native Market logo

Ashley Porter, junior, Bedford, N.H., silver, Authentic West seed packets

Christiana Straub, junior, Milford, N.J., silver, Ten In One Beer packaging

Rebecca Wilson, junior, Warrington, Pa., silver, Darn Good Chips packaging

Annie Wise, junior, Lititz, Pa., silver, Darn Good Chips packaging

Jennifer Workoff, junior, Coplay, Pa., silver, Mt. Rainier Bar & Grille packaging

Ashley Van Dyken, junior, Hillsdale, N.J., silver, Tectonic Coffee packaging

The district level competition includes students from Delaware, Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. (Sarah Benek)