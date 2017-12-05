SU business alum offers advice, success story for current students

SU business alum has an important message to current students

SELINSGROVE – Sometimes to be highly successful in life you just need to take chances while holding yourself to a high standard…That is the message of Susquehanna University business alumnus Tim Murray. He’s currently the CEO of the Aluminum Bahrain, one of the largest aluminum smelters in the world.

In sharing his success story on WKOK Sunrise, Murray says a big key was finding opportunities overseas, “If you look at the world, it’s a global economy. There’s lots of opportunities and I can tell you they need business people, particularly where I’m at in the Middle East. If you’re willing to move away…okay, it’s a long way away, it’s a very different place…but there are a lot of jobs there.”

Murray says the main reason he’s having success in the business industry outside the U.S. is the way companies structure themselves for the future, “People don’t move. You stay in the company. We develop you and we train you. So it’s more a, ‘job for life mentality’ and we take care of you. I think in America we’ve gone too far with the ‘churn and burn’ and restructure and every three to five years we move. I think we’ve lost some of that…you lose the identity of the company when people move so much.”

