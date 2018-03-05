SU and police look for man threatening students

SELINSGROVE—The Department of Public Safety at Susquehanna University is out with a warning to the campus community about a person making threats to students over social media. They say 44-year-old Guy Wishart of New Hampshire has previously harassed and stalked SU students.

SU also says he has also committed internet crimes in the past but is not currently incarcerated. Wishart made threatening posts on social media recently, about physically harming specific students on campus. They say his whereabouts are currently unknown and they have no vehicle description to provide.

The Department of Public Safety has made arrangements to keep the targeted students safe and they are working with local police to locate Wishart. The department urges the campus and local community to be cognizant of safety and security best practices.

They say to be careful of approaching strangers asking for information or unusual behavior by strangers on campus. Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety at 570-372-4444.