Barletta vs. Casey Update: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/25/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Republican challenger Lou Barletta jousted Monday over the Trump administration’s tax-cutting bill as Barletta criticized the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election won by President Donald Trump as going down “rabbit holes.”

Barletta, a four-term congressman from northeastern Pennsylvania and staunch Trump supporter, appeared in Philadelphia with Vice President Mike Pence, who flew in to promote Trump’s tax bill and to headline a fundraiser for Barletta. Asked by reporters about fresh criticism by Trump of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference, Barletta said the investigation has run far afield of whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russians.

“And now we’re talking about porn stars and relationships,” Barletta said. “I don’t know how many different rabbit holes we’re going to go down. But … investigating relationships with porn stars from colluding with the Russians in elections are pretty far apart.” Mueller’s probe is separate from the FBI investigation into payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels from Trump’s longtime lawyer before the election to keep quiet about a sexual relationship she says she had with Trump.

Asked whether he agrees with Trump’s characterization of Mueller’s probe as a “witch hunt,” Barletta said, “call it what you want.” But, he said, there’s been no sign of collusion and “now we’re talking about relationships with a porn star. Do you think that’s fair?” Speaking to the Pennsylvania Press Club in Harrisburg, Casey attacked the Trump administration’s tax-cutting bill, saying the vast majority of benefits are flowing to the nation’s highest earners.

Afterward, Casey said the bill “gave away the store to the top 1 percent” and could have been written to deliver a far bigger tax break to the middle class. “There are some folks in the middle that will get a tax break, but it’s a lot smaller of course than even in a proportional sense than what the top 1 percent will get,” Casey said.

Barletta maintained that the tax cuts are boosting the economy and the vast majority of people are benefiting, even if companies are using cash from tax cuts to buy back shares.

“The fact is that 6 million people in America either got a bonus or a wage increase, 9 out of 10 people will see an increase in their wages,” Barletta said. Barletta introduced Pence at a downtown Philadelphia hotel in the latest event promoting the administration’s tax-cutting law organized by America First Policies, a nonprofit that promotes Trump’s agenda.

Barletta badly lagged Casey in fundraising as of July 1, and no independent poll puts Barletta within striking distance of Casey. The race has hardly drawn any national attention, while the parties battling for U.S. Senate control in November’s election are focused on races in at least 10 other states. Barletta maintains that the coalition that propelled Trump to a win of less than 1 percentage point in Pennsylvania over Democrat Hillary Clinton will deliver a victory for him in November.

Barletta also has said he expects Trump will campaign for him in Pennsylvania and marshal “a lot” of money from donors to help him. Pence’s fundraiser was expected to raise $300,000 to $400,000 for Barletta.

Libertarian Party nominee Dale Kerns expects to file enough signatures by the Aug. 1 deadline to get on the ballot.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office says it’s no longer seeking to force three former state university students who say they were sexually abused by a high-ranking administrator to pay $10,000 in court costs. The attorney general’s office had said Tuesday in a letter to the students’ attorney that it’s “concerned about the chilling effect such judgments could have on victims of harassment.” The letter offers an apology to the students and their lawyer.

The Associated Press had reported last week that state prosecutors, representing East Stroudsburg University, had successfully asked the court for a judgment against the students after a jury ruled against them in their federal lawsuit. The students’ lawyer had denounced the legal maneuver as outrageous and vindictive and said he would appeal it. The letter says Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro had not been aware of the issue and “personally directed” prosecutors to withdraw their demand.

Pennsylvania taxpayers are footing the $240,000 legal bill of a former state university administrator who was fired after an internal investigation substantiated allegations of financial impropriety and sexual misconduct toward students. The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education has agreed to pay Isaac Sanders’ lawyer after he successfully defended Sanders in a civil lawsuit filed by six students at East Stroudsburg University.That’s according to a June 14 settlement agreement obtained by The Associated Press.

East Stroudsburg fired Sanders in 2008, saying an investigation by its outside law firm had shown he “exercised exceedingly poor judgment.” Sanders has always denied touching any of the men, and a civil jury ruled in his favor in 2014. He has never been charged with a crime.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Orchestra has acquired a Super Bowl champion. Eagles center Jason Kelce will play baritone saxophone with the orchestra Tuesday to benefit the team’s autism challenge. The music will accompany the team’s highlights from NFL Films. In the offseason, Kelce played with the Avalon String Band during a Mummers parade to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Mummers are costumed bands most known for their lavish New Year’s Day performances in Philadelphia. The group provided Kelce with the Mummers outfit he wore in the championship parade honoring the Eagles for their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots. Kelce has played sax since high school.

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district is investigating a teacher who portrays a Nazi villain named “Blitzkrieg” at local professional wrestling events. The Spring-Ford Area School District launched the probe after video surfaced of Kevin Bean performing at a wrestling event in the Philadelphia suburbs. The video showed Bean, as Blitzkrieg, carrying a flag bearing the German Iron Cross and chanting the “Sieg Heil” Nazi salute.

Blitzkrieg, 36, is listed as a “superstar” on the World Wide Wrestling Alliance website. Wrestling videos posted online show Bean in character as Blitzkrieg at least as far back as 2012, goose-stepping into the ring and extending his hand in a Nazi salute. Bean did not immediately return a phone message Tuesday. The district’s website said he has been a teacher at Spring-Ford since 2004. Spring-Ford officials said they are conducting an internal investigation.

Features

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Allowing inmates to stare at computer tablet screens for hours each day may be just the ticket for creating calm, orderly cellblocks, prison officials say. But tablets, growing in popularity in prisons nationwide, also can help inmates advance their education, connect with family and prepare them for life in the technology-saturated outside world, officials say.

In Connecticut, which plans to introduce tablets in its prisons this summer, Correction Commissioner Scott Semple said officials are learning from other states that cellblocks become much quieter after tablets are introduced. “Just like when you walk in the mall, everyone is looking down at their phone,” he said.

The devices, which are transparent so contraband can’t be hidden in them, won’t be hooked to the internet, but to an internal system. They will be preloaded with educational materials, including books, educational videos and games.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle has joined a super PAC supporting President Donald Trump. America First Action formally announced the hire of Guilfoyle as vice chairwoman.

The former co-host of Fox News Channel’s “The Five” left the network amid news that she is dating the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The super PAC says Guilfoyle will be helping with fundraising, media appearances and outreach efforts.

Guilfoyle worked as an assistant district attorney in California before moving to New York to work as a television personality and legal analyst, She was married for four years to California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Fox News announced Guilfoyle’s departure last week.

CAIRO (AP) — People who took to the streets in Egypt for an online dance challenge face penalties over allegations they endangered lives and violated public decency, the state media reported on Tuesday.

The dance craze flared up social media networks with video postings of people dancing in response to the so-called “Kiki challenge” to the song “In My Feelings” by Canadian singer Drake.

The challenge was initiated by Instagram comedian known as the TheShiggyShow. It involves people getting out of their cars and dancing to the song alongside the cars’ open door. Videos of Egyptian celebrities, including popular goalkeeper Essam al-Hadary, as well as actresses Dina al-Sherbini and Yasmin Raees, went viral on the hashtag “Kiki”, now among the top trending hashtags in Egypt.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In a random act of kindness that’s gone viral, a Florida police officer was captured on video helping a homeless man shave his thick beard before a job interview. The Tallahassee Democrat reports Officer Tony Carlson pulled into a gas station Sunday and saw the man trying to shave. The man, identified only as Phil, didn’t have a mirror and was having a hard time. The video shows Carlson shaving the man’s beard. Phil told the officer he was trying to get a job at the nearby McDonald’s but needed to be clean shaven to get hired. Carlson didn’t know the encounter was being recorded by someone at the gas station. The Tallahassee officer says he hopes Phil gets the job.

LONDON (AP) — Filmmaker James Cameron and Titanic discoverer Robert Ballard are backing a bid by a group of British museums to acquire a collection of 5,500 artifacts from the sunken vessel. The campaign announced Tuesday aims to raise $20 million (15 million pounds) to buy the items from a private American company that salvaged them from the wreck.

The director of the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, said there are grave concerns that the collection will be broken up and sold privately because that company has filed for bankruptcy. “That’s why people who feel some protective role have stepped up and kind of linked arms,” Cameron said.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trevor Plouffe hit a three-run homer off outfielder Kike Hernandez in the 16th inning as the Philadelphia Phillies outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 in a game that lasted nearly six hours. After using eight pitchers, the Dodgers turned to Hernandez in the 16th. He walked Jesmuel Valentin and Jorge Alfaro with one out before Plouffe hit an opposite-field shot for his first homer of the season and second career walkoff, ending the game after 5:55. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK. Today’s game is on the air at noon, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Starling Marte, Gregory Polanco and Josh Bell each hit a two-run homer, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cleveland Indians 9-4 for their 11th straight win. The Pirates routed the Indians for the second straight night. Marte homered in the first inning, drove in three runs and extended his career-high hitting streak to 17 games.

