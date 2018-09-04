Students moved after mold found at Selinsgrove Intermediate School

SELINSGROVE – A second Valley school district has had classes disrupted due to mold issues in the buildings. Officials in the Selinsgrove Area School District say a mold issue has developed at Selinsgrove Intermediate School. The district’s website says the building will not be used until remediation can be completed. The intermediate students and staff have been moved to Selinsgrove High School for today.

According to the district’s website, parents can pickup students at the front circle of the high school at 3:05 p.m. Starting tomorrow, intermediate school students will be assigned to different district buildings. Grade three will go to the elementary school, grade four at the high school, and grade five at the middle school.

In addition to Selinsgrove, the Milton Area School District had the start of its new school year delayed until this week due to mold in its buildings. An exceedingly damp summer has contributed to mold growth in the buildings.