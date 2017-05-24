Student volunteers needed at local food bank

LEWISBURG – Lacking Bucknell University’s many volunteers; a local food bank is looking for help. High school and university students in the Lewisburg area have an opportunity to donate their time this summer. The Eastern Union County Food Bank is in need of volunteers. Students are asked to give two hours of their time to serve the needy by carrying bags of food at the food bank.

Anyone who is able to carry ten pounds and negotiate steps are welcome to help. The remaining distribution dates are June 2, June 16, July 7, July 21, August 5 and August 18. Volunteers are needed for each of those dates between 1:15 and 3:30 p.m.

All other Valley residents are also encouraged to volunteer. The Food Bank is located at the First Baptist Church at the corner of South Third Street and St. Louis Street. For more information, call 570-523-6898. (Matt Catrillo)