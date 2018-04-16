Student “Rally for Safety” remembers Columbine this weekend

SUNBURY – Several area school districts will come together this week to remember the victims of the shooting at Columbine on its anniversary weekend, and they will also advocate for the passage of what they call ‘common sense gun legislation.’ One of the student organizers, Nick Jacobson, says the event is being organized by students from Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Milton and Shikellamy.

“I think it’s really great when we can, as students, as humans, as people who live in central Pennsylvania, come together and work together on issues instead of each doing our own little thing. Through cooperation in the State House and the Senate, and also at the federal level and at the local level, things get done faster and they get done better when people work together”.

Jacobson says the event is open to the community and he encourages residents to join them for student-led speakers, conversations, music and artwork. He says the recent school shootings and action by students nationwide inspired them to do something locally.

He said, “I mean, they’ve already had a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas…Columbine. They’ve lost people and now they’re standing up to protect us. To protect me, and to protect the other three people who are organizing this and all the students across the country. If we didn’t stand up and protect ourselves, then I think we’d be betraying their efforts”.

The “Student Rally for Safety” will be held on Saturday, April 21st at 11 a.m. in Sunbury’s Cameron Park. It is sponsored by an interfaith coalition of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley and Congregation Beth El. (Sara Lauver)