Student rally for gun safety today in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Original poetry and art will be part of another student rally for gun control today. According to a news release, students from Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Milton, and Shikellamy will hold a rally today at Cameron Park in Sunbury at 11 a.m. Students will remember the victims of the shooting at Columbine and advocate for common sense gun legislation in the Pennsylvania State House and Senate.

The event will include a series of student speakers, songs, original poetry, and artwork by the students. The event is sponsored by an interfaith coalition of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley and Congregation Beth El.