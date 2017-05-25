Struggling Frosty Valley Country Club is sold

DANVILLE – The Frosty Valley Country Club could change hands…A vote was held Wednesday night at a board meeting of nearly 100 members at the club. The Daily Item reports, the board was deciding whether or not to sell the club to a Montoursville management company.

The vote was a “nearly unanimous” in favor of selling. An exact vote tally was not revealed, and neither was the buyer although earlier in the day, country club member Jack Metzer confirmed that the buyer was The Liberty Group, led by CEO Dan Klingerman.

The club was forced down this path by financial struggles due in part to declining membership, but mostly due to the company that had managed Frosty Valley, Integrity Golf of Florida, abandoning its lease, leaving the club in a deeper financial hole. They hope to close the sale in 30 days, but that until then it will be business as usual at the club. (Christopher Elio)