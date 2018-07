McEWENSVILLE – Busy Susquehanna Trail in McEwensville will be closed for three weeks starting today (Monday, July 09, 2018). The pipe replacement project will be between Route 44/Potash Street and Rovendale Drive (that is north of Route 44).

PennDOT says a local crew will replace a large pipe structure on Susquehanna Trail. The road will be closed for about three weeks to through traffic. A detour will be in place using Routes 44 and 54.