Stressing bicycle safety with your kids

SUNBURY – With most kids back to school, you’ll be seeing them along the roadways walking, waiting for the bus, or…riding their bikes. Helping with outreach and education when it comes to school safety, is Kimberly Smith, Safety Press Officer for PennDOT.

She says don’t always assume your child knows the rules for bicycle safety, “If you have a child under the age of 12 and they ride a bike, insist they wear a helmet, don’t make it an option. It is by law any child under the age of 12 must wear a helmet when riding a bike in Pennsylvania.”

Smith says it’s also important for your children to know some rules of the road, “To ride in the same direction as traffic, because they are considered a vehicle on the road when they are driving on the road. But younger children are allowed to ride their bicycles on the sidewalks, but still should be stopping at stop signs and making sure it safe to cross the street.”

You can hear plenty more various safety tips from Schane and Smith at WKOK.com.