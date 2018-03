SUNBURY – In Sunbury, it’s time for street sweeping again. The city tells us, restricted overnight parking will go back in affect in parts of Sunbury next week.

Street sweeping will resume Tuesday and will continue to run on its normal posted schedule. Street sweeping takes place overnights from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Vehicles in the way will be ticketed and they say the spring time sweeping start-up tickets won’t be excused.