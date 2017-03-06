Street department recuses stranded cat

NORTHUMBERLAND— A classic situation of a cat stuck in a tree in Northumberland.

The Northumberland street department used a bucket truck to rescue the cat that was stuck in a tree on Church Street near Queen Street, Monday afternoon. Street crew workers extended the bucket to its maximum 36ft when the cat descended toward the bucket and was removed from the tree safely.

Brian Propst, Street Supervisor for Northumberland said they think the female cat is a stray and they are looking for someone to adopt her. Propst said the cat appeared to be domestic and in good shape. There were reports the cat was seen in the tree Friday, meaning the cat was stuck in the tree for the cold, windy weekend. ( Sarah Benek )