Storms cause power outages throughout The Valley

SUNBURY – Many residents around The Valley were without electric power Friday evening as storms moved through the area.

Anywhere from six-tenths of an inch to nine-tenths of an inch of rain fell, according to rain gauges in Sunbury and Selinsgrove.

PPL reports, there are still several hundred power outages in The Valley. PPL is still dealing with 2,500 outages in their entire service area.

The National Weather Service did post and rescind some storm warnings Friday night, there are no current warnings or watches.

The AccuWeather forecast today calls for calmer weather with some showers or thunderstorms Monday. You can read the AccuWeather forecast, and link to the PPL outage map at WKOK.com.

AccuWeather: http://wkok.com/weather/

PPL Outage map: https://omap.prod.pplweb.com/omap#pg-tabular