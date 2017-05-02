Storms affect schools and roads, 1.1″ of rain fell in Valley

UNDATED – The Valley got a ‘quick inch’ of rain overnight and that led to some road closures and other problems. Northumberland County Communications reported no impact from the storms, but Union County said they had several roads which closed and have since reopened. One car was damaged by water on William Penn Drive near Lewisburg. The Penns Valley School District is on a 2-hour delay because of a power outage.

PPL tells us, there are about 5,000 power outages in The Valley during the peak of the storms between 6pm and 11pm. As of 6:30am, the utility reports 300 power outages in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. There are 5,700 power outages in Lycoming County.

PennDOT said flooding closed a section of Route 54 in Montour County and that is still closed. Local police say both the Hamilton and Reagan Street underpasses were closed for a time but have since reopened.

The National Weather Service rain gauges measured between .75” of rain, and 1.1”.