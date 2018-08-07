Stopping the spotted lanternfly: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/7/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania agriculture officials are working to control the spread of the spotted lanternfly. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Monday explained the containment plan Monday in Harrisburg. According to officials, $3 million in state funds and $17.5 million in federal funding will go towards education and research. The state will conduct a $1.9 million survey to make sure the insect isn’t spreading.

The invasive species was first spotted in District Township in 2014. It has since spread to 12 counties and threatens the state’s $18 billion grape, orchard and logging industries. Counties including Lancaster and Lebanon have been quarantined this summer to slow the spread. Residents in quarantined areas should keep their windows rolled up and avoid parking under trees.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a shooting that left a Philadelphia homeowner dead and an officer critically wounded apparently stemmed from the homeowner’s mistaken belief his home was being broken into.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross says the 59-year-old homeowner apparently didn’t hear SWAT officers announce they were police officers serving a warrant, although neighbors reported hearing it early Monday.

Ross says the man reportedly told his wife to flee out the back and opened fire, hitting 49-year-old Officer Jaison Potts in the face.

Potts is in critical condition but is expected to survive and is scheduled for surgery Tuesday. Police say the homeowner was hit by return fire and later was pronounced dead. They say officers were looking for the couple’s 20-year-old grandson, who has turned himself in on a weapons violation charge.

Ross calls the shooting an “all-out absolute tragedy all the way around.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Commuters in Pittsburgh who use its light rail system are feeling the after-effects of a freight train derailment. Seven rail cars from a freight train derailed Sunday near Station Square, sending shipping containers tumbling down a hillside onto light rail tracks. With Station Square out of service, light rail users who live in the southern suburbs are being forced to switch to shuttle buses to complete the trip into the downtown area Monday.

Commuters from the north have to switch to buses if they want to get to city’s South Shore. Transit officials say it should take up to three days to clear Station Square and assess the damage. The agency expects full service to be restored in days, not weeks. The light rail has about 12,000 to 13,000 daily riders.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The city if Philadelphia is planning to issue municipal identification cards for people who don’t have other forms of identification such as driver’s licenses. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the cards will help people access basic services, such as groceries from food pantries, treatment for drug addiction, and entry to city buildings. They can also be used to open bank accounts or verify identity to police officers.

Supporters view them as a help to the homeless and elderly people without licenses, and an alternative for those without valid ID cards due to immigration status, financial limitations, or other reasons. Opponents say such cards give people illegally in the country access to services to which they shouldn’t be entitled. Immigration advocates voice concerns about use of the personal information required.

DEERPARK, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say multiple people had to be rescued from the Delaware River along the New York-Pennsylvania border last weekend. The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation says one of its forest rangers was involved with rescuing nine of the 11 people who found themselves in distress during outings on the river in Orange County Sunday afternoon.

DEC Ranger Richard Franke rescued a 62-year-old woman whose foot was caught in an obstruction in the river while her head was just above water that was flowing fast because of heavy rains. Franke also helped her 64-year-old friend who was struggling to control a raft nearby. He then helped rescue seven people from a second raft that was caught in strong currents. Two other people were later pulled from the river after their raft capsized.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — After raising nearly $130,000 to cover tuition, a gay Florida valedictorian who says his parents kicked him out will pay nothing to go to college this fall. News outlets report Georgetown University adjusted 18-year-old Seth Owen’s financial aid package, reducing his expected out-of-pocket contribution from $20,000 to $0.

His aid package had been calculated based on his parents’ ability to pay. But he says they kicked him out in February, following disagreements over his sexuality and a demand that he attend their Southern Baptist church or leave. Having initially refused to adjust aid, Georgetown has now enrolled Owen in its scholarship program. Georgetown released a statement Friday in which Owen says he hopes to use the GoFundMe set up by his biology teacher to create scholarships for LGBTQ students facing similar circumstances.

AG HARBOR, N.Y. (AP) — NASCAR chairman Brian France has been arrested in New York’s Hamptons for driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone. France was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and held overnight. He was arraigned Monday at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released. There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on France’s behalf.

NASCAR says it takes France’s arrest “as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts.” Police say the 56-year-old France was stopped after his 2017 Lexus blew through at a stop sign. They say officers saw indications France was intoxicated and found the pills during a subsequent search. France has been CEO of the family-founded racing organization since 2003.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actual 8th graders will be able to see the R-rated coming-of-age movie “Eighth Grade” in select movie theaters across the nation Wednesday. The film’s distributor A24 says Monday that it’s hosting a night of free screenings in every state on August 8 and waiving the R-rating to allow kids of all ages to experience the film. There is at least one participating theater in each state. The film from director Bo Burnham follows a shy 13-year-old girl in her last week of middle school and has been widely praised for its authentic depiction of being a young teenager in the social media age.

Burham has advocated that middle-schoolers see the film with their parents, telling The Associated Press in an interview last month , “I hope it gives kids an insight on parents and parents an insight on kids.” The Motion Picture Association of America gave the film an R-rating for some language and sexual material. The rating calls for viewers under the age of 17 have to be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian, but theaters have discretion about whether they enforce the restriction. The only remaining barrier to entry? Parents.

COLON, Mich. (AP) — Look out Lyft, move over Uber: A southern Michigan man has launched a horse-and-buggy ride-hailing service. WWMT-TV reports Timothy Hochstedler dubs his service “Amish Uber,” but he’s not affiliated with the San Francisco-based company.

A sign on the side of his buggy reads “Amish Horse & Buggy Rides $5,” and he offers trips around the St. Joseph County community of Colon. With no app, would-be customers have to literally hail the buggy for a ride. Hochstedler says he enjoys the conversations with customers. And his horse is friendly — “a people’s horse.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Goodbye Fitbits. A new Pentagon order says certain military troops and other defense personnel won’t be allowed to use fitness-tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location. The order applies to personnel stationed at sensitive bases or certain high-risk warzone areas. In the memo, obtained by The Associated Press, stops short of banning fitness trackers or similar electronic devices. But the memo says use of such devises poses a “significant risk” to military personnel.

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — The Siberian Husky that serves as the mascot for the University of Connecticut is taking on another role: assistant ring bearer for two university alumni. Jonathan XIV, was part of the wedding party for Daniel and Holly Bronko last month as they tied the knot in Simsbury. He had the ring box on his collar as he walked up the aisle. Jonathan also was involved when Daniel, 24, surprised Holly, 28, with a proposal last year. The engagement video became a social media sensation. Daniel Bronko had reached out to Jonathan’s handlers in advance of the engagement.

He brought Holly to a favorite spot by the lake on campus, then dropped to one knee when the dog showed up with the engagement ring attached to his collar. The pair met in 2013 while studying elementary education and working at UConn’s recreation center. The couple live in South Windsor and are both elementary school teachers in Ellington. After Daniel kissed the bride, Holly bent down during the wedding photo shoot and got a lick on the face from Jonathan. Daniel said the pair plan to have a family, but he doesn’t believe Jonathan will be invited to the delivery room. “For now, Holly has firmly put her foot down against that one,” he said.

PHOENIX (AP) — David Peralta hit his second solo homer off the game off the top of the wall in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied from a two-run deficit in the ninth to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2. The Diamondbacks had the winning run in scoring position in the ninth through 13th innings and couldn’t get the hit they needed.

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland and the Colorado bullpen combined on a two-hitter to help the Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 in a game that was interrupted 32 minutes by rain. Freeland allowed two hits and struck out five over seven stellar innings.

