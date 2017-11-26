Stoppages and lane restrictions this week on Route 15 in Winfield

MONTOURSVILLE—Blasting will begin this week at the CSVT project at the Winfield interchange. PennDOT advises motorists that there will be intermittent stoppages in both directions of Route 15 this week for blasting. They say traffic will be stopped for about five minutes for each blast.

Also this week Route 15 southbound will be restricted to a single lane during the day so a contractor can work on the abutment for the permanent bridge spanning the highway. PennDOT reminds motorist that all lanes will be open when the contractor is not working and these restrictions will be in place throughout the winter.

More information about the project at csvt.com.