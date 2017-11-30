Activist Stoops found guilty of harassment in Handlan case

SELINSGROVE – Former mayoral candidate Vincent Stoops was found guilty of one count of harassment by Magistrate Lori Hackenberg in a Selinsgrove Court Thursday. In a summary hearing, Stoops faced two charges of harassment stemming from two separate incidents. According to Selinsgrove Police, Stoops was found guilty on one, and not guilty of the other.

Carol Handlan told WKOK Stoops had contacted her twice after she had what she called a “no trespass and no communication order.”

We’ve reached out to Vincent Stoops for comment; we will have more on this story as it develops.