Still no concrete plans on the Shikellamy State Park Marina building

SUNBURY – The building that has been idle at the Shikellamy State Park Marina was one topic of discussion Monday night at the Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury. State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) hosted a meeting to discuss the boating season and the fate of the vacant building at the Marina.

Schlegel Culver said, “Obviously the building is not in good shape. They built it when there was lead paint and asbestos. They are debating now, you know, what are we doing with this building that is a good use for the public. They are looking at taking some of the stuff out now that isn’t working and looking at different conceptual ideas as to how do they serve the public with that structure, whether it be an open air pavilion or whether it be something else.”

Shikellamy State Park manager John Clifford also presented at the meeting, “There aren’t any set plans yet. The building was built in 1969 or 1970. We know there is mold in the building because it’s been flooded multiple times. We are looking at a large price tag just to get it so you can let people into it. It has really been a difficult nut for us to crack. I mean there are so many different things that have to be addressed in order to open it and then on top of that, what do we do with it now that it is open.”

And he says they need to make a decision soon, “I mean we have to do something with it because the infrastructure is really kind of crumbling at this point. For the time being, structurally it is sound. There are some trim pieces that occasionally come loose and we have to clean up, but it’s not something I consider an imminent safety issue.”

Those in attendance were also reminded that boating season will be much shorter this year so they can repair some of the inflatable bags on the Fabridam. The season will end on August 19, following Sunbury River Festival. (Ali Stevens)