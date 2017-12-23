No hearing set for serial rape case against Shamokin man 

MILTON – A Shamokin man arrested for alleged series of sexual assaults is still waiting for a date for a preliminary hearing in magisterial district court. Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl’s office tells WKOK a hearing was tentatively scheduled for next week for 43-year-old John Kurtz…but his lawyers have requested a delay. Judge Diehl’s office says a date should be set by next Tuesday.

Milton state police have been investigating a series of kidnappings, rapes, and attempted kidnappings by Kurtz within Northumberland County between November 2012 through April 2017. Because of that, Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says more charges could be forthcoming against Kurtz. Kurtz was arrested Monday and is currently jailed on $1.5 million cash bail.