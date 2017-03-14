Stella is upon us

SUNBURY – With over a foot of snow already on the ground in most of The Valley, snow plows, blowers and folks with shovels have been hard at work all morning trying to clear sidewalks and driveways.

Many people have have settled in for a lengthy event. Josh Willard was working in Sunbury when we asked how long he thinks the shoveling and this storm will last, he said, “I think it’ll probably take me all day. This is going to be an all day event I feel.”

When asked how this storm compares to the blizzard of ’93, he said, “It’s too early to say, but I think it’s going to be comparible, if not worse.”

Mike Andrews of Sunbury, was out getting coffee, and has a different viewpoint on the comparisions to ‘93 “This is better (than ’93), this is ok.”

Continue to check WKOK.com for more on the storm. (Chris Elio)