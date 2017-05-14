Steelton man may defend himself in homicide case

LEWISBURG – A Steelton man who is accused of homicide has decided he needs a new lawyer, or he may even defend himself. The Daily Item reports on Friday, the defendant’s lawyer, the county’s chief public defender Brian Ulmer, filed a withdrawal notice which is pending a Judge’s approval.

39-year-old Robert Lee faces trial for homicide and additional charges stemming from the alleged stabbing death of 42-year-old Jamal Britton, of Lewisburg on July 16, 2016. Lee, stating that he’s dissatisfied with Ulmer’s work, requested that he give up the case.

In a statement, Lee said he can’t afford a private lawyer and that if the state will not provide a new one, he’ll have to take charge of his own defense.

Lee allegedly slashed Britton across the torso with a knife during an argument at the Century Village complex in Buffalo Township, Union County and then fled the scene, and discarded the knife in the Susquehanna River. Lee claims it was self-defense.

Brian Ulmer has been in the news lately due to his defense of Victor Hare. Ulmer got a split verdict in the case of 9-year-old Korbin Rager’s death. (Christopher Elio)