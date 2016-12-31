Home
Statewide Amber Alert issued from Mercer County

Missing: Ariella Downs (8 months-old)

Last seen Dec 31, 2016 in Sharpsville, PA

Suspect Vehicle:

  • Ford Explorer, Dark green
    Ohio license plate #GGD-7760

The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an AMBER Child Abduction Alert for the Sharpsville Police Department. The child was abducted from 331 Canterbury Court, Sharpsville, Mercer County, Pennsylvania. She may be with the suspect. Use caution if subject is encountered.

If you have information, contact:

Sharpsville Borough Police Department
Call: 911

Missing child

Ariella Downs

  • Age now: 8 months-old
  • Sex: Female
  • Hair: Hispanic

Suspect

Antonio Velazquez-Rupert

  • Age now: 36 years-old
  • Sex: Male
  • Skin: Hispanic
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 5 feet 10 inches
