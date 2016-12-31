Statewide Amber Alert issued from Mercer County

Missing: Ariella Downs (8 months-old)
Last seen Dec 31, 2016 in Sharpsville, PA
Suspect Vehicle:
-
Ford Explorer, Dark greenOhio license plate #GGD-7760
The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an AMBER Child Abduction Alert for the Sharpsville Police Department. The child was abducted from 331 Canterbury Court, Sharpsville, Mercer County, Pennsylvania. She may be with the suspect. Use caution if subject is encountered.
If you have information, contact:
Sharpsville Borough Police Department
Call: 911
Missing child
Ariella Downs
- Age now: 8 months-old
- Sex: Female
- Hair: Hispanic
Suspect
Antonio Velazquez-Rupert
- Age now: 36 years-old
- Sex: Male
- Skin: Hispanic
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 5 feet 10 inches