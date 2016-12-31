Statewide Amber Alert issued from Mercer County

Last seen Dec 31, 2016 in Sharpsville, PA

Suspect Vehicle:

Ford Explorer, Dark green Ohio license plate #GGD-7760

The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an AMBER Child Abduction Alert for the Sharpsville Police Department. The child was abducted from 331 Canterbury Court, Sharpsville, Mercer County, Pennsylvania. She may be with the suspect. Use caution if subject is encountered.