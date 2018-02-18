Statement from Chesapeake Bay Foundation on budget cut

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation issued a statement, unhappy with the Fiscal Year 2019 Trump Administration budget. The budget reduced funding for EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program by 90 percent. It also reduced the Great Lakes program by 90 percent and zeroed out other significant water quality programs around the country.

Foundation President William Baker says “This is another assault on clean water, from a President who campaigned saying he valued it. This budget does not add up. This administration says they want to partner with states, but a 90 percent budget reduction says the opposite.”

