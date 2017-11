SUNBURY – Earlier Tuesday, you heard Northumberland County Commissioner Kymberly Best express concerns in a letter to WKOK about a lease agreement between the County and TrueCore LLC. A statement is expected to be released Wednesday from Commissioners Rich Shoch and Sam Schiccatano, who voted for the lease agreement, in response to Best’s comments.

Best had demanded the for-profit company pay the county its share of owed taxes. Best says the bill amounts to an illegal tax break for TrueCore.