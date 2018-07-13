State tuition rising: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tuition for in-state students at Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities will rise by 3 percent. The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education on Thursday voted to approve the $224 increase for the 2018-19 school year. The system says tuition will rise from $7,492 to $7,716 for most full-time Pennsylvania residents, who account for nearly 90 percent of the system’s students.

The total tuition increase amounts to $30 million, leaving what the system says is a budget gap of about $20 million that it must close. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved $468 million in aid to the system for the 2018-19 fiscal year, a $15 million increase. Still, the total amount is less than what the state approved for the system in 2000.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and Treasurer Joe Torsella say Pennsylvania state government’s improving fiscal stability means it shouldn’t need a short-term liquidity loan in the just-started fiscal year.

Wolf and Torsella, both Democrats, spoke at a news conference Thursday as they touted a $22 million deposit into a reserve account as part of a new $32.7 billion state budget plan.

Since the Recession, Pennsylvania has reliably bailed out its deficit-ridden finances by borrowing money during increasingly long stretches when its bank account was particularly low. The state has needed a Treasury Department loan every year for the last five years. Wolf acknowledged that $22 million is a small amount, but he says it’s Pennsylvania’s first meaningful deposit into reserves in 11 years. The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the budget plan last month.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Scott Wagner, the Republican candidate for governor, on Thursday accused Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf of proposing a policy that would result in deep funding cuts to certain school districts, a claim that Wolf called absurd while pointing to his record of winning more education funding across Pennsylvania.

In a news conference Thursday in Pittsburgh, Wagner stepped up his campaign’s claim about what Wolf said last week at a public event in Philadelphia. A report last week cited Wolf as saying the state needs “a fair funding formula for all dollars going into public education.” Wagner was unable to point to an instance where Wolf said he thought the switch from the existing distribution scheme should be immediate or resulting in cuts to certain school districts.

UNDATED (AP) – State police went grossly overboard in their pursuit of a marijuana suspect whose body was found under a bulldozer that authorities used to search for him in thick brush, a pot advocacy group said Thursday. Officials with the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws blasted state police for calling in a helicopter and commandeering a Pennsylvania Game Commission bulldozer as they tracked Gregory Longenecker, 51, who’d fled law enforcement on state game lands about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from his hometown of Reading.

Police said they found 10 marijuana plants at the scene. “We simply cannot understand how a man is dead over an investigation involving 10 cannabis plants,” said Patrick Nightingale, executive director of NORML’s Pittsburgh chapter and a former Allegheny County prosecutor. “The whole investigation was ridiculous. I’ve seen law enforcement take down major heroin traffickers that haven’t engaged in this level of aggression.”

A state police internal investigation is underway. The unidentified trooper who rode the bulldozer has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome, said a state police spokesman, Cpl. Adam Reed, who declined further comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii appeals court ruling that a bed and breakfast discriminated against a couple by denying a room to two women because they’re gay will stand after the state’s high court declined to take up the case. Aloha Bed & Breakfast owner Phyllis Young had argued she should be allowed to turn away gay couples because of her religious beliefs. The Hawaii Supreme Court Young’s appeal of a lower court ruling that ordered her to stop discriminating against same-sex couples. The Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian law firm that is representing Young, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who can be seen in a video chastising a woman at a Chicago forest preserve for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag on it has been charged with committing a hate crime, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Timothy Trybus, 62, of Des Plaines now is charged with two felony counts of committing a hate crime in addition to misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct he already faced. In the video posted on social media and widely viewed, a man later identified by authorities as Trybus can be seen berating the woman on June 14 at Caldwell Woods.

When the woman complains to a Cook County Forest Preserves officer that the man is harassing her and questioning her citizenship, the officer doesn’t respond. Puerto Rico is a U.S. commonwealth. The officer was put on desk duty while officials investigated. He resigned this week. In the wake of the incident, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle offered her apology to the woman and took the unusual step of calling Ricardo Rossello, the governor of Puerto Rico. Rossello wanted the officer fired.

BLENHEIM PALACE, England (AP) — Dishing up a fresh dose of chaos on his European tour, President Donald Trump left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels and moved on to Britain, where a pomp-filled welcome ceremony was soon overshadowed by an interview in which Trump blasted Prime Minister Theresa May, blamed London’s mayor for terror attacks against the city and argued that Europe was “losing its culture” because of immigration.

Trump, in an interview with The Sun newspaper, said he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including plans to fly a giant balloon over Parliament on Friday that depicts him as an angry baby in a diaper.

“I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London,” he said.

Trump, in the interview given before he left Brussels for the U.K., accused May of ruining what her country stands to gain from the Brexit vote to leave the European Union. He said her former foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, would make an “excellent” prime minister, speaking just days after Johnson resigned his position in protest over May’s Brexit plans.

Trump added that May’s “soft” blueprint for the U.K.’s future dealings with the EU would probably “kill” any future trade deals with the United States. “If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the U.K., so it will probably kill the deal,” Trump told the paper. Trump, who has compared his own election to the June 2016 referendum in which a majority of British voters supported leaving the EU, complained, “The deal she is striking is a much different deal than the one the people voted on.”

He also told the tabloid that he’d shared advice with May during Britain’s negotiations with the EU and she ignored it.

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona state lawmaker was seen telling a sheriff’s deputy he sometimes drives as fast as 130 or 140 mph (210 or 225 kph) after he was pulled over for speeding, and the deputy said in a report later that the driver claimed to have legislative immunity. State Rep. Paul Mosley was stopped on March 27 outside of Parker, Arizona. The rural area near the California border is in Mosley’s district and more than 150 miles (240 kilometers) west of the state capital in Phoenix.

A body camera video obtained by KLPZ and first published on its website ParkerLiveOnline.com shows a La Paz County Sheriff’s deputy warning Mosley to slow down. Mosley was going 97 mph (156 kilometers) in a 55 mph (88 kph) zone on state Route 95, the news outlet reported. Mosley then says he sometimes drives “130, 140, 120,” while trying to get home to surprise his wife. He says he doesn’t notice the speed because of his vehicle’s nice wheels and suspension.

WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont state board plans to hear a man’s request to change the name of Mount Ascutney because it’s a made-up name. Hartland resident Rob Hutchins says he recently discovered the name Ascutney is made up and the original name of the summit was Kaskadenak, which means “Wide Mountain” in the Abenaki language. Hutchins tells Vermont Public Radio he always thought the mountain’s name was a Native American name but the current name doesn’t actually have meaning.

Koasek Traditional Band of the Sovereign Abenaki Nation Chief Paul Bunnell worked with Hutchins to help track down the proper spelling and pronunciation of Kaskadenak. The State of Vermont Board of Libraries has statutory authority to rename mountains and has scheduled a special hearing July 17 to consider the name change.

CHICAGO (AP) — Size apparently didn’t deter thieves from stealing a 300-pound (135-kilogram) sculpture from a former Chicago church. Plamen Yordanov told WLS-TV that his sculpture, titled “Light Infinity,” was stolen Wednesday while he and his wife were outside the building doing yard work. It’s made of brass and stained glass and it’s shaped like a large ring.

The sculpture has been displayed in New York and Chicago and was supposed to go to St. Louis next week for several months. Yordanov wonders if the thieves simply want to make money off the brass. “I just hope they will change their thinking to appreciate a piece of art that an artist worked hard for,” said Yordanov’s wife, Ivliana Foghis.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors on Thursday dropped charges against porn star Stormy Daniels just hours after she was arrested and accused of illegally rubbing undercover police officers’ faces against her bare breasts during a performance at a strip club. Her attorney said she was “set up” in a Columbus police sting operation, calling it an “absurd use of law enforcement resources.” Police said they routinely conduct such undercover operations.

The 39-year-old adult film star, who claims to have had sex with Donald Trump before he became president, was charged with three misdemeanors, each punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine upon conviction. She was released on $6,000 bail around daybreak Thursday. By early afternoon, prosecutors said they were dropping the case because Ohio’s law against physical contact between strippers and customers applies only to someone who “regularly” performs at a club. In Daniels’ case, it was her first appearance at Sirens in Columbus.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Netflix snapped HBO’s 17-year streak as Emmy nominations leader, more than bragging rights switched hands. It represented the breathtaking change in how audiences get and watch TV and the threat to traditional TV networks from streaming services. Especially one like Netflix, whose multibillion-dollar investment in programming allowed it to rocket Thursday to 112 nominations just five years after launching its first original series, “House of Cards.”

That’s double the total of nods it earned in 2016 and just ahead of HBO’s 108 nods (down two from 2017). Another streamed series, Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” earned 20 nominations and a chance to defend its title as best drama series at the 70th Primetime Emmy ceremony airing Sept. 17 on NBC. HBO still boasts the year’s most-nominated series, “Game of Thrones” (22 nods) and “Westworld” (20), while Netflix fielded “The Crown” (13 nods) and “Stranger Things (12).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jorge Alfaro homered and drove in three runs, Nick Pivetta took a three-hitter into the seventh inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4. Making the most of a one-day stay in Baltimore, the Phillies got 12 hits off Kevin Gausman while building a 5-0 lead against the team with the worst record in the majors. Trey Mancini and Jace Peterson homered for the Orioles. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK and today they start a series with the Miami Marlins. Our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jameson Taillon had a career-high 10 strikeouts, Jordy Mercer tied his career high with four RBIs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3. Taillon surrendered one run on four hits with two walks.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 5 Baltimore 4

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 6 Houston 4

Final Boston 6 Toronto 4

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Cleveland 4

Final Minnesota 5 Tampa Bay 1

Final L-A Angels 11 Seattle 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 5 Arizona 1

Final Pittsburgh 6 Milwaukee 3

Final Washington 5 N-Y Mets 4

Final L-A Dodgers 3 San Diego 2

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Dallas 92 L.A. Sparks 77

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Seattle at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

L-A Angels at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Texas at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Chi Cubs at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Phoenix at Connecticut 7:00 p.m.

Chicago at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.