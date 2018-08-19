State unemployment rate hits record low: AP PA headlines, sports, and scores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate hit a new post-recession low, as payrolls crept upward to a new record high. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.2 percent in July, the lowest point since 2007.

The national rate is 3.9 percent.

A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force grew by 7,000, as employment rose and unemployment shrank. A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by about 2,100 in July, reaching a new record high above 6 million. The biggest gains were in the leisure and hospitality and professional and business services sectors, while construction, manufacturing and the trade, transportation and utilities sector shrank. Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal authorities have announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man accused of having threatened President Donald Trump and other officials.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo is also wanted in Pennsylvania on arrest warrants for burglary, probation violation, and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.

Officials say Christy has threatened to use “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me.” A federal warrant was issued June 19 for Christy in relation to Facebook threats against Northampton County’s district attorney. The U.S. Marshals service, the FBI, and the U.S. Secret Service are asking for help for the public but warn that Christy should be considered armed and dangerous.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser John Bolton. On WKOK and WKOK.com at noon, NBC’s “Meet the Press” — John Brennan, a former director of the CIA; Bishop Lawrence Persico of the Catholic Diocese of Erie, Pennsylvania. CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Democratic congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton of Virginia.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — James Clapper, a former director of national intelligence; Michael Hayden, a former director of the CIA and the National Security Agency; Lisa Monaco, a former White House homeland security adviser; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif. “Fox News Sunday” — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

NEW YORK (AP) — The MTV Video Music Awards plans on honoring the legacy of Aretha Franklin — they’re just not sure how they will do it. The VMAs will air live Monday. Show executive producer Jesse Ignjatovic tells The Associated Press on Friday that his team is “working on a lot of different options.”

Franklin, who was 76, died Thursday at her home in Detroit from pancreatic cancer.

Ignjatovic says he’s working to find “the right tone and the right artist” to properly pay tribute to the Queen of Soul. He adds: “Whether it’s a performance or spoken — just something that’s organic and done in a way that feels tonally right because it’s Aretha Franklin.” The VMAs will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jacob deGrom pitched his first complete game of the season and lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.71, weathering a rain delay and leading the New York Mets over the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1. DeGrom kept boosting his NL Cy Young Award credentials and allowed only an unearned run, the result of his own error. He walked none, struck out nine and threw his hardest pitch, a 99 mph fastball, on the next-to-last of his 108 pitches.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Will Power has won the last two races at Pocono Raceway. He’ll need a third straight victory to make a serious dent in the IndyCar championship race as the season winds down. Power won the Indianapolis 500 this season and is 4th in the standings. Scott Dixon leads the championship points standings with four races left in the season.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Days after signing a contract extension with Chip Ganassi Racing, Scott Dixon had one of his worst qualifying performances of the IndyCar season. The series leader starts 13th at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, well behind his closest championship contenders.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove cruised through seven innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Musgrove allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts. The first-place Cubs had their three-game winning streak snapped.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Some talented, young baseball players have competed at the Little League World Series over the last 71 years. Fifty-four have gone on to realize another dream _ making the majors. Three of those Little League veterans will be on hand when the Mets play the Phillies in central Pennsylvania on Sunday night: Scott Kingery, Todd Frazier and Michael Conforto. Says Kingery: “It’ll be good to go watch a game, hang out with some Little Leaguers and play a big game.”

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke and Ilson Pereira scored and Borek Dockal had two assists to help the Philadelphia Union beat New York City FC 2-0. Burke, a 26-year-old rookie, has six goals in six starts _ all wins. Andre Blake made three saves for his first shutout since June 23.

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Seattle 5 L-A Dodgers 4, 10 Innings ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final N-Y Yankees 11 Toronto 6 Final Oakland 7 Houston 1 Final Baltimore 4 Cleveland 2 Final Kansas City 3 Chi White Sox 1 Final Boston 5 Tampa Bay 2 Final Detroit 7 Minnesota 5 Final L-A Angels 11 Texas 7 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final N-Y Mets 3 Philadelphia 1 Final Miami 7 Washington 5, 10 Innings Final Pittsburgh 3 Chi Cubs 1 Final Colorado 5 Atlanta 3, 10 Innings Final Cincinnati 7 San Francisco 1 Final St. Louis 7 Milwaukee 2 Final San Diego 7 Arizona 6 ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final 2OT Chicago 115 Indiana 106 ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON Final Jacksonville 14 Minnesota 10 Final L.A. Rams 19 Oakland 15 Final Cincinnati 21 Dallas 13 Final Tampa Bay 30 Tennessee 14 Final Houston 16 San Francisco 13 Final Chicago 24 Denver 23 Final L.A. Chargers 24 Seattle 14 ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Final Seattle 5 Los Angeles 0 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE L-A Dodgers at Seattle 4:10 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Cleveland 1:10 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota 2:10 p.m. Kansas City at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m. L-A Angels at Texas 3:05 p.m. Houston at Oakland 4:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m. Chi Cubs at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m. Colorado at Atlanta 1:35 p.m. Miami at Washington 1:35 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis 2:15 p.m. Arizona at San Diego 4:10 p.m. N-Y Mets at Philadelphia 7:10 p.m. ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION L.A. Sparks at Connecticut 3:00 p.m. Atlanta at Las Vegas 6:00 p.m. N-Y Liberty at Phoenix 6:00 p.m. Indiana at Chicago 6:00 p.m. Dallas at Seattle 7:00 p.m. Washington at Minnesota 7:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON Final Jacksonville 14 Minnesota 10 Final L.A. Rams 19 Oakland 15 Final Cincinnati 21 Dallas 13 Final Tampa Bay 30 Tennessee 14 Final Houston 16 San Francisco 13 Final Chicago 24 Denver 23 Final L.A. Chargers 24 Seattle 14 ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Columbus at Atlanta 4:00 p.m.

