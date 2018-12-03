State troopers say a strangulation incident leads to an arrest

WINFIELD – State police at Selinsgrove say they are investigating a domestic incident they call a strangulation case last month. Troopers say around 9 p.m. November 24, they were called to a home on the New Berlin highway in Jackson Township, Snyder County.

Two victims were identified, a 21-year-old female, and a 44-year-old male. Selinsgrove troopers say arrested was 23-year-old Gordon Britton of Winfield, he’s facing multiple charges. No further details on the strangulation case have been released by troopers.