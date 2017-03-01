State Troopers recover $100,000 worth of cocaine from speeding vehicle

MIFFLINBURG—State Troopers found 2 pounds of Cocaine in a speeding car on Interstate 80, Tuesday morning in White Deer Township.

The Daily Item reports, Karim Malik Hicks, 35, of New York , was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when police clocked his vehicle as going 80 mph in a 70 mph zone. Hicks consented to a search of his vehicle when troopers found the cocaine in a leather owner’s manual case stored in the glove box.

Police say Hick’s was transporting $100,000 worth of cocaine to Cleveland. Hick’s was charged with felony cocaine possession, misdemeanor counts of cocaine possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hick’s also faces summary counts of driving with a revoked license, driving in a single lane, failure to use turn signal and speeding. He was sent to the Union County Prison in lieu of $150,000 cash bail. (Sarah Benek)