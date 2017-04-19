State troopers out with pictures of another retail theft suspect

SELINSGROVE – State troopers at Selinsgrove are out with pictures of a retail theft suspect who walked away with some merchandise at one of the Monroe Marketplace stores. They say the woman was the Best Buy when she put a HD TV tuner under her clothing and she left the store with another shopper. We have pictures of the two and their vehicle posted at WKOK.com.

State troopers say they left the store in a gray vehicle, possibly a Hyundai. There was a 5 or 6 year old child in the car too. More description…the male had a star tattoo on each elbow. The last four digits of their car plate is thought to be 1561. Anyone with information asked to call state troopers.