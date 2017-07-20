State troopers: DUI driver wrecks car into workzone trench

Driver charged with DUI after crash in work zone

SELINSGROVE—State troopers say, no injuries when an impaired driver crashed in a workzone…A Snyder County man was said to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance after he crashed his car into a construction trench. It happened Wednesday around 11:30am along the Old Trail in Hummels Wharf.

State police 43-year-old Shakell Bell Sr. of was driving in a work zone when he drove his car into a construction ditch. Bell was not injured and he was taken into custody. No workers were injured at the site and a tow truck was needed to get the SUV out of the trench.