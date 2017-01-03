State trooper killed in the line of duty to be laid to rest

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper who was slain on duty is being remembered as a model officer. Gov. Tom Wolf and Col. Tyree Blocker, the state police commissioner, paid tribute to 23-year-old Landon Weaver on Monday after meeting with employees at the Huntingdon state police station where Weaver worked. Weaver was shot and killed while responding to a domestic complaint Friday night in a rural area of Huntingdon County, in south central Pennsylvania.

State police shot and killed the suspect in Weaver’s death after an overnight manhunt. Weaver graduated from the police academy last summer. Visitation is Wednesday and the funeral is Thursday at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona. He’ll be buried at Fairview Cemetery in Martinsburg. The convention center site is a change from a location announced earlier.