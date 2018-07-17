State Treasurer Torsella praises new Keystone Scholars Program

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s first children’s savings account program is now ready to help families keep up with growing higher education expenses.

State Treasurer Joe Torsella told WKOK on the newsline, he likes the new Keystone Scholars program, “It’s about developing a culture of savings for education. It’s about telling every kid from birth, “we believe in you, we’re depending on you.’ And it’s about hopefully nudging up that rate of educational payment in the state in ways that will pay dividends for all of us.”

The program establishes a $100 scholarship grant account at birth for every newborn who is a PA resident or adopted into a PA family to be invested for higher education. Families can also add additional college savings to the account by opening one of the state’s PA 529 accounts.

Torsella says in can really benefit the student after high school graduation, “That $100 will grow overtime…$400 by the time that child’s into his or her 20’s, and that’s a semester’s worth of books…If we get a family to put aside $25 a month from the time their child’s born, they will have more than $10,00 by the time he or she graduates high school.”

Any child who is a state resident at birth or adopted by a PA family on or after January 1, 2019 will be eligible for the program.