State Treasurer says sports gambling helped with budget passing, revenue future

HARRISBURG – State Treasurer Joe Torsella is fairly optimistic about the future state economy now that sports betting has been legalized by the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court overturned the 25-year-old Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in May.

Torsella says once sports betting is officially legalized in the state, it should help its economic future, “In general the revenue picture is brighter and its been brighter recently than it was years ago, and that in part is why it was an easy budget this year that was done on time and early.”

Torsella does caution however, sports betting won’t completely solve the state’s borrowing issue. He said there was still some borrowing done this year despite a smoothing passing of this year’s budget, “We had an approximately $1.4 billion borrowing in a tobacco settlement, we had a $200 million transaction involving the farm show complex. Those are all one-time things. One way or another, they’re a form of borrowing.”

Since then, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says casino license holds can submit petitions seeking approval to conduct sports wagering. Racetrack casinos can add it to off-track betting facilities.