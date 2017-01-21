State Senator Yaw appointed to Key Senate Committees

HARRISBURG – One of the Valley’s State Senators is now on the key State Senate Appropriation Committee. State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Williamsport) of Lycoming County was appointed to the Senate Appropriations Committee Friday.

With 16 members, the Appropriations Committee is the largest committee in the Senate which has control over the purse strings of state government. Senator Yaw will continue to serve as Majority Chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee and as Vice Chairman of the Senate Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee.